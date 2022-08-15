51m ago
Home Capital rebuffs 'non-binding and conditional' buyout approach
By Noah Zivitz
Home Capital Group Inc. announced Monday that it has turned down a non-binding buyout approach from an unidentified suitor.
The alternative mortgage lender said the "unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional expression of interest" was made by an "arm's length third party" after Home Capital launched a substantial issuer bid to repurchase up to $115 million of its shares.
While the company didn’t offer specifics about the expression of interest, it said the consideration was all-cash at a price that exceeds the $28.60-per-share cap on its substantial issuer bid. Home Capital added that it would have been forced to withdraw that buyback plan as a condition of the buyout approach.
The lender said it brought in advisors from BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities, and Torys LLP to assist with a review of the expression of interest, which the company said came from the same third party that previously worked in concert with another unidentified party on a non-binding takeover proposal that was later abandoned.
A spokesperson for Home Capital declined to confirm the identity of the suitor.
Home Capital said in a release it "has no indication as to the third party’s current intentions, including whether it intends to submit an additional proposal or otherwise attempt to acquire the company’s shares."
