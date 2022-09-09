Home Economics: GICs get supercharged; Weighing the tax implications of TFSAs and RRSPs

Mortgages are typically a household’s biggest monthly expense, and the changes are coming in fast and furious as interest rates jump. While borrowers might be getting hit as interest rates climb, savers are getting a long overdue reward , writes Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson. Investors have been flocking to fixed income investment products like guaranteed investment certificates once again as their return rates rise, even though the return is negative in real terms. Jackson breaks down how fixed income products like GICs fit into your portfolio.A recent survey showed one-fifth of Canadians have had to dial back or halt TFSA or RRSP contributions. So if you have limited money to invest in one account or the other, how do you choose? Money managers say it essentially comes down to the tax implications since both accounts can hold much of the same investments. Read why some financial experts prefer the TFSA. The federal government is set to roll out financial help for those feeling the biggest impact of inflation, according to The Canadian Press. It’s being reported the feds intend to temporarily increase GST rebates and provide help with rent payments to lower-income Canadians. The announcement was scheduled for Thursday but was postponed after the passing of The Queen.Mortgages are typically a household’s biggest monthly expense, and the changes are coming in fast and furious as interest rates jump. BNN Bloomberg’s Daniel Johnson explains how variable rate mortgages, adjustable rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit will be affected.

TIP JAR

$21,128

- Equifax Canada reported that’s the amount of non-mortgage debt the average Canadian consumer owed in the second quarter, a 2.4 increase compared to last year.

