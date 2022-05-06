What to do with that extra cash that may be lying around

It’s a frequently asked question for homeowners that have extra cash on hand: should you use it to pay down your mortgage or stash it away for retirement? Is there a right or wrong answer? How do you get the most bang for your buck? One expert says there’s a strategy you can use to technically do both.



Protecting against financial elder abuse



Regulators warn of a potential rise in financial elder abuse as Canada’s population ages. While some securities regulators have put additional recommendations and measures in place to help prevent the problem from happening, it’s still largely up to individuals to protect themselves and their loved ones. Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson says there are a number of things seniors can do now to make sure they don’t become a victim.



How to build a successful side hustle to help cover rising costs



Canadians are increasingly turning to side hustles to make some extra money as the cost of living soars. BNN Bloomberg’s Iva Poshnjari spoke to several entrepreneurs about how they juggle their full-time jobs on top of a side business and some of the lessons they learned along the way. They also offered advice on why setting realistic expectations is so important and managing the financial burden of carrying a new business.



Ensuring your boat purchase is smooth sailing



As summer quickly approaches, some individuals might be looking to buy a boat to spend more time out on the water. Experts say how you will use the boat, financial commitments and your lifestyle should be taken into account. The costs of ownership can extend far beyond just the price tag – gas, storage, maintenance and insurance are all part of the financial deal when owning a boat. Here’s how to make sure your choice is right for you.



A health check on Canada’s housing markets



Canadians received an onslaught of housing market updates this week. Most of the data points to a sharp downturn in sales activity. The Greater Toronto, Greater Vancouver and Montreal markets all registered double-digit declines in sales as higher borrowing rates take hold. There was at least one major market that bucked the trend though. Calgary home sales hit a record high for the month of April.



The one Toronto-area detached home that sold for under $100,000



Ever wonder what it’d be like to live in a caboose? Data from the region’s real estate board showed there was one detached home that sold for $45,000 in April -- a renovated, three-room century-old caboose. While it has a re-shingled roof and new insulation, the structure itself isn’t connected to any running water or sewage lines. Details and pictures can be found here.

TIP JAR



"The market did need to pull back and re-calibrate for value, but the viciousness of the move is really the story of the day.”

- Traders are weighing in on the extreme market volatility after the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to hike rates this week.