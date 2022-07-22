The "computer-age take" on traditional stop-loss orders



It’s still up for debate among big Bay Street and Wall Street investors on whether markets have bottomed out. Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson says setting trailing stop-loss alerts can help limit losses in your portfolio while also locking in higher gains as the stock rises. He explains how trailing stop-losses work in his latest Payback Time blog.



Leaning on loyalty rewards as the cost of living surges



If you’re sitting on a ton of loyalty points, now might be the time to cash in. A new survey showed an increasing number of Canadians are redeeming loyalty rewards they have accumulated to help mitigate rising prices. On the flip side, higher prices also mean some consumers can rack up points more quickly.



Buying a home in Toronto or Vancouver? You’ll need a $220,000 income



Canadians know housing affordability has been on the decline for many years now, but data from Ratehub.ca paints a bleak picture for prospective homebuyers in Toronto and Vancouver. The data showed even if you have a down payment of 20 per cent, buyers will still need an income of at least $220,000 if they are purchasing a home in those two cities.



Inflation takes a toll on students



Surviving off a student budget is hard enough, let alone with inflation sitting at a nearly four-decade high. Some students tell The Canadian Press they’re forgoing life’s smallest luxuries and sticking with the bare necessities to stretch their limited budgets. Also being impacted are older students, who may have taken time off work or scaled back their hours to go back to school, only to be faced with an unexpected surge in living expenses.



Sellers are delisting their homes as prices fall: Broker



One Toronto-area real estate broker says there is an increasing number of would-be sellers that are opting to take their home off the market as prices continue to fall. Realosophy’s John Pasalis tells BNN Bloomberg there are three general reasons why a homeowner might delist their property. You can read about it here.

TIP JAR

"If you were caught flatfooted without cash, you might now realize that you need to have a backup plan in place"



- One finance professor says the widespread Rogers network outage has shown many Canadians the importance of carrying cash as opposed to just debit and credit cards



