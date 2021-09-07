(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police arrested four members of the group that has traditionally organized the city’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil, as authorities continued a broader push against the city’s pro-democracy activists.

Chow Hang-tung, Leung Kam-wai, Tang Ngok-kwan, and Chan Dor-wai -- all members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China -- were arrested on Wednesday morning, local news outlets including Now TV reported, citing unidentified people. A police representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

When the police were at Chow’s door, she texted a Bloomberg News reporter that police were “ringing the doorbell like crazy” and “trying the passcode” to her office.

Chow was expected to appear in court on Wednesday for a bail appeal hearing of Gwyneth Ho, one of 47 pro-democracy activists arrested for their role in an unofficial opposition primary last year. Ho withdrew the application in the morning after judge Esther Toh rejected a request to lift media reporting restrictions.

The fresh wave of arrests comes a day after the city’s security chief, Chris Tang, vowed to take “swift and efficient” action against the activist group for refusing to cooperate or hand over documents related to a national security investigation.

In recent days, the group continued to resist a police request to turn over information on its membership and finances. Tsui Hon-kwong, a member of the group, filed a judicial review Tuesday over the police’s demands for documentation, asserting law enforcement officers were overstepping their power, according to media reports.

On Sunday, Hong Kong’s Security Bureau said in a statement that failure to provide information in time could lead to a fine of up to HK$100,000 (US$12,870) and six months’ imprisonment.

The Hong Kong Liaison Office, Beijing’s main agency overseeing the city, said in a statement on Sunday that the alliance was acting illegally and is nearing an end.

“Any organization that is anti-China and disrupting Hong Kong will fall and history will prove it,” it said.

The alliance will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Sept. 25 to vote on its disbandment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.