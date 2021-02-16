(Bloomberg) -- In Hong Kong, a panel recommended approval of Chinese developer Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine, paving the way for a second shot. Johnson & Johnson sought regulatory clearance for its Covid-19 vaccine in the European Union.

Vaccination drives have begun delivering results, with a report in the U.K. suggesting that people over age 80 -- a high-priority group -- were the most likely to test positive for Covid antibodies. That followed an Israeli study showing a 94% drop in symptomatic cases among the vaccinated.

The Biden administration is boosting vaccine shipments by 23% and doubling the number of shots distributed through pharmacies. U.S. cases and hospitalizations are dropping dramatically, suggesting that measures to interrupt transmission are working.

Global Tracker: Cases exceed 109.3 million; deaths pass 2.4 million

Vaccine Tracker: More than 176 million shots given worldwide

U.S. Spotlight: Deaths seen falling to slowest pace since November

Praise gives way to rage for Cuomo, Newsom after missteps

Europe prepares a mutant vaccine plan

Why delaying the second Covid shot is messy: QuickTake

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

U.S. Vaccine Deliveries Hit by Storms (6:40 a.m. HK)

Winter storms delayed vaccine shipments to Colorado and other states from a facility in Tennessee. More than 130,000 doses scheduled for delivery this week were affected, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

“In anticipation of the holiday weekend, Colorado requested and received doses Friday that were originally scheduled for this week,” the agency said. “This decision helps us have enough on hand to work with providers to move doses around to prevent cancellations.”

Two French Airlines to Test Covid App (2 p.m. NY)

Two French airlines, Air Caraibes and French Bee, will start a pilot study next month of the AOKpass mobile application used to verify travelers’ Covid-19 test results. The test will include flights from Paris to overseas territories such as Guadeloupe and Tahiti. AOKpass is currently used on Etihad flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Paris and Pakistan.

More Than 250,000 Book Shots in N.Y. (1:20 p.m. NY)

More than a quarter of a million New Yorkers signed up for coronavirus vaccines on Sunday as the state expanded eligibility to include people with co-morbidities, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday. Nearly all state-run vaccination are now booked through April 16.

People with co-morbidities or underlying conditions, such as cancer, pulmonary disease, pregnancy, and those immunocompromised, were eligible for the vaccine as of Monday. Approximately 10 million people are now eligible for the vaccine in New York, including essential and health-care workers, as well as those age 65 and older.

People began flocking to the state’s Covid-19 vaccine website, which in the past has experienced technical difficulties due to the influx of applicants.

U.S. Boosts Weekly Vaccine Supply (1 p.m. NY)

The U.S. vaccine supply is increasing to 13.5 million doses per week, up from 11 million, and the number of shots distributed through pharmacies will double, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients, announced the increases to governors in a conference call earlier, Psaki told reporters at a briefing. Two million doses will be delivered to pharmacies this week, she said, up from 1 million. The pharmacy program began Feb. 11.

J&J Seeks EU Clearance for Its Single-Dose Shot (11 a.m. NY)

Johnson & Johnson sought regulatory clearance for its Covid-19 vaccine in the European Union, on track to become the fourth shot approved in Europe and the first that can be given as a single dose.

The European Medicines Agency said a decision could be possible by mid-March, capping a rolling review process that started on Dec. 1 and has allowed EMA to examine the data on the vaccine as it emerged. A European Commission approval could follow immediately thereafter, President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.

NYC Gave out 317,000 Shots Last Week (10:40 a.m. NY)

New York City recorded the highest number of vaccine doses administered last week since the inoculation drive began in December, doling out more than 317,000 shots, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

The city also released new data revealing where the vaccines have been delivered by zip code in a bid to create a more equitable distribution. The data showed deep disparities and presented a road map to the city on where to target the city’s vaccine efforts, de Blasio said during the briefing.

The city still has a long way to go to deliver vaccinations to its more than 8 million residents. So far, the city has administered nearly 1.3 million total doses as of Sunday, including 870,6000 first doses. It gave out 57,000 first and second doses on Feb. 12, the highest one day of vaccinations the city has recorded, according to Health Department data.

CDC Advisers Weigh Delaying Second Doses (10:30 a.m. NY)

U.S. public health advisers are weighing recommendations for extending the interval between the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines, a potential strategy for quickly getting protection to more people amid the spread of new variants.

Health officials have rejected a dose-stretching policy adopted by the U.K. that allows up to 12 weeks between Covid shots. Most drugmakers have concurred, saying that policies should follow the protocols used in the shots’ testing, in which the intervals were set at three or four weeks.

Scotland to Begin Phased Schools Reopening (10 a.m. NY)

Scotland confirmed schools would start a phased return on Feb. 22 after a drop in the rate of infections, though First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned it will still be a slow process. The government in Edinburgh will review the next stage of getting older kids back into the classroom in two weeks. She said it was unlikely more pupils would return before March 15.

“We will need to monitor the impact before taking any further decisions,” Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday. The success of the limited reopening depends on everyone continuing to abide by the existing lockdown rules because the risk is of the virus spreading among adults having more contact, she said.

Biden Predicts U.S. Will Break Vaccine Goal (9:04 a.m. NY)

“I set a big goal of administering 100 million shots in the first 100 days. With the progress we’re making I believe we’ll not only reach that, we’ll break it,” President Joe Biden said in a tweet.

Encouraging Data From U.K., Israel (8:57 a.m. NY)

In the U.K., a report from the Office for National Statistics showed people over age 80 -- a high-priority group in the country’s vaccination drive -- were the most likely to test positive for Covid antibodies in England. The analysis estimated that 40.9% of people in that bracket had antibodies during the four-week period ending Feb. 1, “most likely due to the high vaccination rate in this group.”

That followed study results earlier this week from Israel’s Clalit health service provider showing a 94% drop in symptomatic cases among the vaccinated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed spurring Israel’s sputtering vaccine drive by “outing” the uninoculated.

Romania also reported significant declines in cases among the elderly and inside hospitals after most residents in nursing homes and medical workers were vaccinated. The hospital infection rate has dropped by 87% in recent weeks, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, the head of the vaccination task force.

Germany Plans Hardship Fund to Ease Tension (8:32 a.m. NY)

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government aims to establish a fund to help German companies threatened with collapse, part of an effort to defuse mounting tension over the sluggish reopening of the economy. After listening to the grievances of dozens of business lobbies on Tuesday, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he would lay out a path for easing lockdown measures.

CVS Gains on Vaccine Push (7:36 a.m. NY)

CVS Health Corp. forecast a strong year ahead after administering more than 3 million vaccines in about 40,000 long-term facilities in the fourth quarter, a key part of the U.S. campaign to beat the pandemic.

H.K. Panel Recommends China’s Sinovac (7:30 a.m. NY)

A panel of experts recommended that Hong Kong approve a vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac Biotech, saying the shot -- CoronaVac -- has an efficacy rate of 50%. The move came after the group last week postponed a decision on the shot, saying it needed more efficacy data.

Separately, the Hong Kong government will allow venues including gyms, beauty parlors, cinemas and theme parks to reopen from Thursday while keeping public beaches and swimming pools closed.

Dutch Court Rules That Curfew Must Be Lifted (7:15 a.m. NY)

A Dutch court ruled that a nationwide curfew, in effect since Jan. 23, must be lifted immediately, according to the court’s website. The judge ruled that the pandemic didn’t constitute an acute emergency allowing the government to impose the curfew without gaining parliamentary approval. The curfew is also in violation of personal liberty, the court said. The government is studying the verdict and has yet to respond.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.