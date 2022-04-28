(Bloomberg) -- The findings of a U.S. House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol will be presented to the nation in eight separate public hearings spread out over June, the panel’s chairman said Thursday.

Planning is under way for a mixture of televised hearings in prime-time and others to occur during the daytime, Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol.

“We will tell the story of what happened,” Thompson said, adding the hearings will feature a combination of witness testimony, exhibits and other information “So, it will give the public the benefit of what more than a year’s worth of investigation had fallen to the committee.”

After those hearings, the committee plans to issue a final report in early fall.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.