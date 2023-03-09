Hungary Needs to Think Hard About Future Russia Relations, Orban Says

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary may need to re-think its cozy relationship with Russia in the future due to shifting geopolitical realities in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

While it’s in Hungary’s interest to maintain ties to Russia, especially due to its energy reliance, Europe’s relations with Moscow may not be rebuilt following the conclusion of the war, forcing Hungary to also adjust, Orban said at an economic forum in Budapest on Thursday.

“I understand the need to rebuild Russian-European relations after the war but that’s far from realistic,” Orban said. “That’s why Hungary’s foreign and economic policy need to think hard about what sort of relations we can establish and maintain with Russia in the next 10 to 15 years.”

Orban has been the target of fierce criticism from its European Union and NATO allies for maintaining close ties with Russia since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, which has included speaking out against EU sanctions on Moscow and barring the deliver of weapons to Ukraine.

It’s unclear whether Orban, whose aides are reportedly making technical preparations to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was signalling a potential policy U-turn with his remarks.

The statements echoed those he made following his fourth consecutive election victory last year, which failed to translate into a policy shift.

(Updates with background in fifth and sixth paragraphs.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.