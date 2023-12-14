Dec 14, 2023
Hungary’s Orban Says He Yielded to EU Majority on Ukraine
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary regards it irrational to start European Union membership talks with Ukraine but didn’t want to stand in the way of the other 26 member states, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Orban, who had categorically ruled out approving the move until the last minute, decided to “stay away” from the vote, he said in a video on his Facebook page Thursday.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
