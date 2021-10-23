(Bloomberg) -- ICICI Bank Ltd.’s net income rose about 30% in the second quarter, led by strong loan growth as consumer demand improved after a drop in the number of coronavirus cases.

Net income at the country’s second-largest private lender stood at 55.1 billion rupees ($735 million) in the quarter-ended September, compared with 42.5 billion rupees a year ago, it said in a statement Saturday. That beat the average estimate of 49.8 billion rupees from nine analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The results come after HDFC Bank Ltd., India’s largest private lender, beat profit estimates due to improving credit growth. Banks are offering decade-low interest rates to individuals for homes, cars and other consumer-goods to boost their loan books. Companies such as automobile manufacturers and e-commerce giants are also offering discounts to push sales.

India’s Covid-battered economy is starting to recover with diesel consumption rebounding in the first half of October and private consumption accounting for more than half of the economy’s growth.

The bad loan ratio at ICICI Bank narrowed to 4.82% in the three months to September, from 5.15% in the previous quarter. It set aside 27.13 billion rupees in provisions in the September-quarter, down from the 28.52 billion rupees in three months earlier and 29.95 billion rupees a year ago.

The Mumbai-based bank issued the most number of credit cards after the banking regulator barred its competitor HDFC Bank from providing new ones, according to local media reports.

