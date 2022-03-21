(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is lifting all quarantine rules for international travelers to end two years of border closure, following its neighbors to ease restrictions as Southeast Asia moves past the worst of the omicron wave.

The government will broaden its quarantine-free travel to the rest of the country, while still requiring a negative test result, said Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno. The reopening comes after a successful two-week trial of quarantine-free travel to Bali, he added.

