(Bloomberg) -- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison is considering options for its fiber assets including a stake sale, according to people familiar with the matter, as digital infrastructure assets in Southeast Asia continue to draw interest from global investors.

The Jakarta-based company is conducting a strategic review for its fiber business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A transaction could value the assets at more than $1 billion, with other companies in the industry and investment funds potentially interested, the people said.

Considerations are preliminary and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison could still decide against pursuing a deal, the people said. A representative for Indosat declined to comment.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and Qatar’s Ooredoo QPSC combined their Indonesian telecom businesses in a $6 billion transaction last year as the groups sought to fend off competition in Southeast Asia’s biggest market by subscribers.

Indosat has been reviewing its digital infrastructure assets amid interest from global investors. It agreed to sell a portfolio of towers to Mitratel earlier this year after a bigger disposal of towers to EdgePoint Infrastructure, a firm backed by DigitalBridge Group Inc. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in 2021. Last year, Indosat agreed to form a $300 million joint venture for its data centers with Big Data Exchange, the data-center platform owned by investment firm I Squared.

