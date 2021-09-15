Inflation in Canada accelerated to the fastest pace since 2003, a political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau only five days before an election.

The consumer price index rose 4.1 per cent in August from a year earlier, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa, marking the fifth straight month of inflation readings above the Bank of Canada’s 3 per cent cap. That’s the highest since March 2003, when it touched 4.2 per cent. Economists were predicting a yearly gain of 3.9 per cent.

While policy makers are likely to view price pressures as transitory, the report comes at an inopportune time for Trudeau in the final days of a tight election battle. Affordability is a key campaign issue and the main opposition Conservatives have been accusing the incumbent Liberal government of stoking inflation with debt-financed spending plans.

Still, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, whose latest forecasts show inflation creeping up to 3.9 per cent in the third quarter, has warned against overreacting to the “temporary” spike that is being driven by global supply chain disruptions and pent-up demand for services as the economy reopens. There’s also a weak comparison to last year when price pressures were subdued during the pandemic.

The increase last month was driven by a sharp increase in the cost of airplane tickets and other traveling-related expenses. From a year ago, gasoline prices and housing costs remain key drivers. Gasoline prices rose 32.5 per cent from year ago.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2 per cent versus economist estimates for a 0.1 per cent gain.

The average of core measures of inflation, often seen as a better gauge of underlying price pressures, rose to an annual 2.57 per cent pace in August, the highest since 2009.