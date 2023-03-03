As industry titans call for more support in the green transition, one financial expert says investors should capitalize on this trend by looking for opportunities in the sustainable infrastructure space.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Friday, Rob Lauzon, chief investment officer at Middlefield Capital Corporation, said companies that operate within the sustainable infrastructure sector are likely to outperform as the green transition ramps up in North America.

“You kind of have this red carpet of tax incentive policy to allow the technology, the innovation within the sustainable infrastructure, to happen for companies, and for them to invest in modernizing the grid, and things of that nature,” he said.

Lauzon recommended TransAlta Corp. (TA), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) and Iberdrola, S.A (IBE) as his three hot picks within the sustainable infrastructure industry.

He, his family members and his investment banking clients do not own any of the stocks mentioned above, however, his firm holds all three.

