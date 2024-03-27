Investors See Haynesville Shale as Ripe for IPOs, Aethon Says

(Bloomberg) -- There is growing investor interest in more publicly traded drillers in the natural gas-rich Haynesville Shale of Louisiana, according to closely held Aethon Energy Management.

There’s “a lot of desire out there to have more than one Haynesville stock on the market,” Andrea Passman, chief operating officer at Aethon Energy, said at Hart Energy’s DUG GAS+ Conference & Exhibition 2024 in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Aethon is considering an initial public offering. Passman didn’t name any individual companies but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Comstock Resources Inc. is one of the leading Haynesville drillers with publicly traded shares.

The Haynesville region straddles Louisiana and East Texas and is near major liquefied natural gas-export terminals.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.