(Bloomberg) -- Iran eased flight restrictions at some airports after a strike that US officials attributed to Israel forced commercial airlines to reroute for the second time in less than a week.

Iranian state TV reported that restrictions which had been imposed on some of the country’s airports have since been lifted, though it didn’t name specific locations. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said operations at the airport in Isfahan — where explosions were reported to have been heard Friday — have returned to normal, including for international flights.

Meanwhile, Tehran’s main airport also lifted restrictions, according to the Mehr news agency.

Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Iran less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage, according to two US officials, though Iranian media appeared to downplay the incident.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed airlines appearing to respond swiftly to the reports of the strike. In the hours before the latest escalation, Emirates, FlyDubai, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines were among the carriers flying over western Iran. Shortly after initial reports on the incident, vast swathes of the country were empty of air traffic, according to the website that tracks flights.

FlyDubai said in a statement it had canceled all flights to Iran on Friday and that flight FZ1929, which was heading to Tehran, had returned to Dubai due to airspace closures. Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

Soaring tensions in the Middle East risk further upending flights in one of the most highly trafficked regions of the world. Over the weekend, Iran’s direct attack on Israel saw several countries temporarily close their airspace, forcing major carriers including Qantas Airways Ltd. and Singapore Airlines Ltd. to draw up alternative plans.

Many airlines have also temporarily suspended their service to Israel, including low-cost carrier EasyJet Plc, which has stopped the flights throughout the summer travel season.

