(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Armita Geravand died in hospital on Saturday, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. The death comes weeks after human rights activists said she was assaulted by Iran’s so-called morality police, echoing the death of another woman last year that led to massive protests.

Geravand, 16, collapsed on Oct. 1 upon boarding a subway train in Tehran on her way to school. Human rights activists said she fell to the ground after having a physical altercation with enforcers of mandatory hijab. CCTV footage showed Geravand being dragged onto the platform moments after she entered the train.

Iranian authorities denied any confrontation. Iran’s state TV said Geravand collapsed due to low blood pressure, and Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the incident “could happen to anyone, any day in any part of the country.” State media had previously reported Geravand as “brain dead” and said that she was kept alive by life-support machinery.

It comes just over a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman detained by the morality police for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes. Amini’s death sparked the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution, prompting a violent state crackdown.

