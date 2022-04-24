20m ago
Iron Ore Futures in Singapore Slump 12% on China Demand Woes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures in Singapore dropped as much as 12% to the lowest in two months in early Asia trading on rising concerns over demand for the steel-making raw material in China.
- Futures traded 7.9% lower at $138.90 a ton at 7:38 a.m.
- Residents in the Chaoyang district of Beijing were told to submit to three days of Covid testing starting Monday in a bid to snuff out a rash of cases in the area.
