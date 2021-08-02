(Bloomberg) -- Israel must react to last week’s attack on the Mercer Street tanker and will do so when the time is right, Ram Ben Barak, the head of the Israeli parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee told Army Radio.

“I promise you that Israel will not sit silently by after a strike against ships or citizens and will respond once it finds the where, the when and the how,” said Ben Barak, former deputy head of the Mossad. “The world needs to know that we are talking about a terrorist attack and that if and when Iran has nuclear powers, to what extent it will be willing to use them.”

(Corrects second paragraph to say deputy head of Mossad)

