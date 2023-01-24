(Bloomberg) -- Italy is bracing for two days of disruptions as gas station operators across the country started a strike late Tuesday to protest against a new policy introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government.

A last-ditch attempt to call off the strike during a meeting between government officials and labor associations failed, news agency Ansa reported, citing unions Faib, Fegica and Figisc/Anisa, which are organizing the action.

The strike is a setback for Meloni, who has been on the defensive since the end of a car-fuel subsidy in late December sparked protests from consumers and labor unions. Her government responded with measures to counter alleged price gouging by gas station operators, who in turn decided to strike against what they say is an unfair characterization.

Italy’s strike comes on the heels of widespread labor protests in the UK and following strikes in France against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

The protest follows a government order to require gas stations to display the average price for gasoline and diesel alongside their own prices. Stations that don’t comply are subject to fines.

The strike started at 7 p.m. Italy time for gas stations in cities and extends to highways from 10 p.m. It will last 48 hours.

