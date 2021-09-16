Italy Is First EU Country to Require Covid Pass for All Workers

(Bloomberg) -- Italy will require all workers to have a valid Covid passport, as the government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi moves to set the toughest vaccination requirements in Europe.

A cabinet meeting on Thursday approved the measure, according to an official familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the decision is not public yet.

The wider use of the passports -- dubbed Green Pass -- had met fierce opposition from right-wing parties including Matteo Salvini’s League, which backs Draghi’s government.

The government’s approval of a requirement to demonstrate vaccination, past Covid infection or a recent negative test before entering workplaces marks a victory for the premier, who has signaled that he’s open to make inoculations mandatory if Italy’s vaccine drive falters.

The new Green Pass mandate will affect about 18 million workers in the country, most employed by private companies.

A number of other countries are also stepping up requirements as vaccinations rates start to plateau. U.S. President Joe Biden has announced new mandates covering federal employees and contractors, health care workers and many employees at private companies.

Almost 75% of eligible people in Italy have already received two shots of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 46% of those between 12 and 19 years of age, according to the Health Ministry.

