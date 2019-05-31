J&J Told to Pay $300 Million More by Jury in Talc Cancer Suit

(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a jury to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on decades of daily use of the company's talc-based products.

The ruling brings to $325 million the amount the state-court jury in Manhattan said J&J should pay Donna Olson and her husband over her cancer that she blamed on J&J’s baby powder and its former Shower-to-Shower product.

