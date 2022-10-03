(Bloomberg) -- Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan plans to run for Indonesia’s presidency in less than two years, making him the second politician to join the race to succeed President Joko Widodo who is serving his final term.

Baswedan, whose term as governor ends this month and doesn’t belong to any political group, will be backed by a small party called NasDem. Baswedan accepted NasDem’s nomination on Monday though he will need the backing of more parties to be considered a strong contender.

Having become Indonesia’s youngest university chancellor, Baswedan’s political foray kicked off after he won the Jakarta’s gubernatorial election in 2017. The academic-turned-politician is known for focusing efforts to improve Jakarta’s infrastructure and public transport services.

Baswedan is the second to throw his hat into the ring after Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto declared his candidacy in August. According to the latest opinion polls, Baswedan is ranked third when it comes to who Indonesians would pick as president, coming in at 18.1%. Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, an ally of Widodo, topped the list followed by Prabowo, according to a survey published last month by Indonesia’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies

Jokowi’s Options for Retaining Power After Indonesia Term Ends

Investors will be watching to see if a new administration will continue with Widodo’s vision of a new capital city that is set to complete by 2045. Indonesia is looking to move its capital city from Jakarta to Borneo, which will be its biggest test to its economic superpower aspirations. The first phase of the $34 billion project is due to be completed by August 2024, in conjunction with its 79th year of independence from Dutch colonial rule.

