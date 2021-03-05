Top Stories
7:25
Speculators distorting Canadian housing market, economists warn
-
9:10
Bitcoin storm brewing over Trump's anti-money laundering push
-
6:58
When Tesla tumbles, it drags down so many stock-market dreams
-
11:11
WE Charity's actions leave a trail of enraged, grieving donors
-
1:43
Kanye West is 'focused' on apparel line launch: Gap CEO
-
SpaceX's biggest rocket manages first landing, then explodes
-
Mar 5
Beefed up loonie brings international buying power for Canada-heavy portfolios
Beefed up loonie brings international buying power for Canada-heavy portfolios
If your long-term investment strategy requires more international presence in your portfolio, a window of opportunity is opening.
Mar 5
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada interest rate decision; Canadian labour survey
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Mar 5
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Ontario captured 40% of legal pot market in 2020, still lags national share
After two years of legalization, Ontario continues to eat away at the illicit cannabis market.
-
Mar 5
U.S. job growth beats estimates; unemployment hits 6.2%
U.S. employers added more jobs than forecast in February and the unemployment rate declined, suggesting the labor market is clawing its way forward again following several disappointing months.
Mar 4
'We've never been so sensitive to the risk of higher interest rates': CIBC's Tal
'We’ve never been so sensitive to the risk of higher interest rates': CIBC's Tal
Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC discusses interest rates amid worries of inflation. He says the increased sensitivity to higher rates will have such a significant impact on economic activity, it will derail inflation. He argues this ultimately impacts household debt interest and consumer spending.
Mar 5
AT&T is sued by SEC over information disclosed to analysts
AT&T Inc. and three of its executives were hit with an unusual lawsuit by federal regulators claiming they selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to Wall Street analysts.
Mar 5
Toronto, Peel going into 'grey lockdown' zone next week as stay-at-home order lifts
Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region will see restrictions loosen next week as the province lifts a strict stay-at-home order imposed earlier this year.
-
Oil sands give OPEC a boost with half-million-barrel output cut
Oil sands give OPEC a boost with half-million-barrel output cut
Major oil sands producers in Western Canada will idle about half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping tighten global supplies as oil prices surge.
-
Dec 23, 2019
Mar 5
Johnson & Johnson approval gives Canada a fourth vaccine option
Johnson & Johnson approval gives Canada a fourth vaccine option
Health Canada is to announce approval of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson and Johnson this morning, according to multiple sources aware of the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Mar 5
Home Economics: As loonie soars, greenback stocks might provide bigger bang for your buck
With the Canadian dollar reaching three-year-highs around 80 cents U.S. over the past week, now might be the right time to expand the international presence in your portfolio.
Mar 5
Timely GameStop sale lifts Senvest hedge fund to 60% return
A hedge fund that was one of GameStop Corp.’s top shareholders gained about 60% in the first two months of the year after selling its stake during the retailer’s Reddit-fueled surge.
-
Saudis bet 'drill, baby, drill' is over in push for pricier oil
Saudis bet 'drill, baby, drill’ is over in push for pricier oil
Saudi Arabia just made a high-stakes wager that the glory days of U.S. shale, which transformed the global energy map in the last decade, are never coming back.
Mar 5
Martinrea caps difficult year with Q4 profits dropping to $45M
Executives at Martinrea International Inc. told analysts that they were optimistic on the company's prospects for electric vehicles, even as a shortage of microchips has become a burden on the auto industry.
Mar 5
ETF buyers prefer emerging stocks over U.S. shares, gold, bonds
If capital flows into U.S. exchange-traded funds are any indication, investors have begun to favor emerging-market stocks over almost every other asset class -- including U.S. equities.
-
Airlines in talks with feds for at least $7B in loans: Unifor's Dias
Airlines in talks with feds for at least $7B in loans: Unifor's Dias
Canada's airline industry is in talks to receive at least $7 billion in loans from the federal government once carriers are able to refund passengers whose flights were postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the head of the nation’s largest union.
Mar 4
China's modest growth target signals policy shift from world
China will lay out key economic plans when the government’s biggest annual political gathering begins Friday, with investors watching closely for signals on stimulus withdrawal and longer-term policies to cut reliance on the U.S. for technology.
Mar 5
Canada on track to build national carbon trading marketplace
Canada is a step closer to building a nationwide marketplace to trade carbon credits as part of the Trudeau government’s bid to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the country.
-
Guzzo slams Disney, says streaming is 'not strong enough' to replace cinemas
Guzzo slams Disney, says streaming is 'not strong enough' to replace cinemas
One of the loudest voices in Quebec’s cinema landscape isn’t buying what some Hollywood giants are selling about streaming platforms being the future of cinema.
-
Mar 4
Powell sends dovish message that leaves bond market disappointed
Powell sends dovish message that leaves bond market disappointed
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fired a warning shot across the bow of the bond market on Thursday but stopped well short of trying to rein in rising long-term interest rates.
Mar 5
Recipe Unlimited system sales fall amid dining room closures and seating restrictions
Recipe Unlimited Corp. saw system sales fall more than 30 per cent in its most recent quarter as the pandemic continued to cause dining room closures and seating restrictions at its restaurant chains across Canada.
Mar 3
'Off the charts' housing could force feds' intervention: Scotia economist
A senior Bay Street economist is calling out the federal government for being caught “off-guard” by frenzied housing market activity in major Canadian cities.
Mar 4
France backs Italy's decision to block AstraZeneca exports
Italy has blocked a shipment of the Astrazeneca Plc.’s coronavirus vaccine to Australia, using a recently introduced European Union regulation, in a move that risks triggering a global backlash.
Mar 1
CMHC never pretended to have a 'crystal ball' on home prices: CEO
The head of Canada’s housing agency is looking to clear the air over its previous pessimistic forecasts for home prices.
Mar 5
Speculators distorting Canadian housing market, economists warn
Canada’s housing market risks entering a speculative phase that could trigger new measures from regulators, economists at the nation’s largest banks are warning.
Mar 5
HBC sells stake in Saks online business for US$500M, makes it a separate company
HBC has signed a deal to sell a minority stake in Saks Fifth Avenue's ecommerce business and turn it into a separate company.