(Bloomberg) -- Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. have been ordered to ground their Boeing Co. 777 planes after an engine failure on a United Airlines jet Saturday that rained debris over a Denver suburb.

Japan’s transport ministry ordered the grounding Sunday while safety checks are conducted. ANA operates 19 planes and JAL 13 with the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine that failed on the United Airlines flight.

Read more: United Plane Showers Debris Near Denver After Engine Failure

United Flight 328 was headed from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The plane landed safely back at Denver after its right engine failed, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

