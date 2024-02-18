(Bloomberg) -- Japan held a conference on reconstruction in Ukraine on Monday where Tokyo pledged to offer Kyiv aid in seven sectors including mine clearance and agriculture.

No monetary figures were officially released for the package but Kyodo News reported earlier this month it would be valued at about ¥15.8 billion ($105 million), citing sources it did not identify.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is due to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal later Monday after the meeting. Ukraine’s estimated total war losses increased to nearly $499 billion as of the end of 2023, Shmyhal said over the weekend on Telegram.

The US Senate approved a bill this month that includes $60 billion in war aid for Ukraine but it faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House. The European Union approved a €50 billion aid package this month after Hungary dropped its opposition.

Japan, which adopted a pacifist constitution after its loss in World War II, has provided Ukraine with nonlethal aid as well as assistance and loan guarantees worth billions of dollars. The amount provided by Japan is the lowest as a percentage of gross domestic product among all Group of Seven members, according to data compiled by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

