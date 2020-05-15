May 15, 2020
Job openings in U.S. decline to lowest level since May 2017
Bloomberg News,
U.S. job openings plunged in March to the lowest level since May 2017 as the Covid-19 pandemic began unleashing its devastating impact on the economy.
The number of available positions plummeted to 6.19 million from a revised 7 million in February, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Friday. That compares with a median forecast for a drop to 5.8 million in a Bloomberg survey.
The figures follow other labor market indicators that have recently shown the swift deterioration across the economy as businesses closed during the national health emergency.
A report Thursday showed 36.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past eight weeks, while the Labor Department reported last week that employers slashed a record 20.5 million workers from their payrolls in April.
About 2.78 million quit their jobs in March, down from 3.43 million a month earlier. The quits rate, which measures voluntary job leavers as a share of total employment, dropped to 1.8 -- the lowest since the end of 2014.
There were 1.2 unemployed people vying for every opening in March, bringing an end to a two-year trend in which vacancies exceeded the number of unemployed.
The JOLTS report showed hires declined to 5.2 million in March from almost 5.9 million a month earlier. Separations soared to 14.52 million from 5.6 million, led by leisure and hospitality.
Job openings slumped to 699,000 in the leisure and hospitality industry from 950,000 a month earlier, while vacancies in manufacturing dropped by more than 100,000 to 320,000. Openings in trade and transportation fell to 1.09 million from 1.17 million.