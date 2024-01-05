Despite jobs data being flat, wage growth is still higher than what the BoC would like to see: economist

More Canadians are turning to ride-sharing or food delivery apps as a source of income, according to the latest data on Canada’s job market.

Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey for December, released Friday, showed 135,000 Canadians between the ages of 16 and 69 provided ride-sharing services in 2023, an increase of 48.1 per cent compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of people who provided delivery services through apps climbed 19.2 per cent from the previous year to 272,000 people.

“In 2023, digital platforms and apps continued to offer Canadians a convenient way of accessing personal transport and delivery services, while also making it possible for individuals to earn income by performing the associated work activities,” the report states.

A whopping 49.9 per cent of people providing app-based transportation and delivery services were located in Canada’s three biggest metropolitan regions: Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

New Canadians are also more likely to take up gig work, as 57.5 per cent of those who worked for either ride sharing or delivery apps were new immigrants, while 70.5 per cent of gig workers belonged to racialized groups.