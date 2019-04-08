John De Goey, portfolio manager of Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Focus: Personal finance and ETFs

MARKET OUTLOOK

Investors would be well advised to set and maintain a personal (that is, customized) asset mix. This should involve building a portfolio of eight to 12 mutual funds and/or ETFs that are broadly diversified by asset class. Beyond that, they should keep costs low, still trade to a minimum and rebalance when their portfolio begins to deviate from their written targets. Investors should spend their time doing what they love and certainly not watching how capital markets are doing on a day-to-day basis. Successful investing is about focus and discipline, not forecasts or quick trades.

TOP PICKS

John De Goey's Top Picks John De Goey of Wellington-Altus Private Wealth shares his top picks: the VEE, the BHAV and the XSEA.

VANGUARD FTSE EMERGING MARKETS ETF (VEE.TO)

PURPOSE BEHAVIOURAL OPPORTUNITIES ETF (BHAV.TO)

ISHARES ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (XSEA.TO)

WEBSITE: wellington-altus.ca

TWITTER: @STANDUP_Today