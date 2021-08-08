(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered law enforcement and local officials on the nation’s outer islands to take immediate actions, including restrictions on movements and isolation for infected people, to stem an increase in Covid-19 cases.

As of Aug. 6, new infections in areas outside Java and Bali accounted for 54% of the nationwide total, up from 44% at the start of the month and 34% on July 25, according to a broadcast of a Saturday government cabinet meeting posted on YouTube.

The president, known as Jokowi, called for restrictions on mobility for at least two weeks, expanded testing and tracing, and for the military to isolate infected people. He instructed governors, regents and mayors to not delay vaccine distribution and promptly request more supplies from the central government as needed.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has been struggling to contain the deadly coronavirus as hospitals have been overwhelmed and oxygen supply has been depleted. The death toll has risen fast -- breaching more than 100,000 on Aug. 4 -- the second country in Asia to surpass that threshold.

The country had 1,588 fatalities on Aug. 7, bringing the total to 105,598, according to the Health Ministry.

