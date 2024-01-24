(Bloomberg) -- Comedian Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show after a nine-year absence, to lead the satirical news program through the 2024 US presidential election cycle.

Starting Feb. 12, Stewart will host the Comedy Central program every Monday night with a rotating lineup of performers anchoring the rest of the week, the network said in a statement Wednesday. Stewart will also serve as an executive producer.

While his time as a host is presently limited to the current election season, Stewart will stay on as an executive producer at the least through next year. Mondays are generally the most watched days during the week as viewers catch up on all the news that happened over the weekend.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president and chief executive officer of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in the statement.

Comedian Trevor Noah, who replaced Stewart in 2015, stepped down in 2022. Since then, the show has been anchored by a series of celebrity guest hosts.

Part of Stewart’s role will be to develop new talent. In addition to Noah, The Daily Show has served as a launching pad for other future stars including Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and Samantha Bee.

Comedy Central is a unit of Paramount Global.

