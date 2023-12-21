(Bloomberg) -- An investment firm for one of the world’s biggest manufacturing fortunes is boosting its hedge fund allocations following a major buyout deal with Jorge Paulo Lemann’s 3G Capital.

Solomar, a money manager for the Sonnenberg family behind Hunter Douglas NV, is now mostly putting its capital into hedge funds after the Dutch dynasty sold a controlling stake in the window coverings-maker to 3G Capital last year for about $5 billion, according to the investment firm.

It also plans to make selective co-investments in businesses and has started allocating to growth-oriented funds following the deal, which has “substantially“ increased the size of its portfolio, Solomar said on its website.

The Sonnenbergs, who trace the origins of their fortune back more than a century, have a combined net worth of about $10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Representatives for Solomar and Hunter Douglas didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The details give an insight into how the Sonnenbergs are managing their wealth after ceding control of the Rotterdam-based maker of Luxaflex, Duette and Silhouette blinds. Solomar describes itself as the investment arm of the European billionaires’ family office and is overseen by Mark Sonnenberg, the son of the current patriarch Ralph Sonnenberg.

Ramped Up

While the Sonnenbergs have had investments outside of Hunter Douglas since at least 1974, when they sold a minority stake in their firm, they’ve ramped up activity following the 3G Capital deal.

Solomar set up at least four entities in 2022 in the UK crown dependency of Jersey after completing the sale of a 75% stake in Hunter Douglas, registry filings show.

The firm also established entities that year in the UK and US, where it hired investment manager Nicole Solomon, a former executive at the family office of advertising mogul Edward H. Meyer.

It has advertised this year in the US to hire experienced investment professionals with knowledge of hedge funds, and appointed wealth adviser Anton Sternberg as a director of its UK branch, according to job postings and registry filings.

Read More: Why Billionaires Have Family Offices and What They Do: QuickTake

3G Capital announced in 2021 it was taking Hunter Douglas private in a deal that valued the company at $7.1 billion. The Sonnenberg family retained a 25% stake in the business. Ralph, 89, resigned as executive chairman, as did his sons, Mark and David, who were co-presidents.

Like most other family office vehicles, Solomar invests for the long-term and seeks to avoid making concentrated bets, with no sector comprising more than 30% of its portfolio.

The firm seeks compound annual growth rates of 10% or more, with its largest largest allocations in the health-care and technology sectors, according to its website.

