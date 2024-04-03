(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is creating a marketing business that will let brands tap into the firm’s trove of card data as they offer their wares to customers.

The new unit — Chase Media Solutions — will allow advertisers to target the bank’s customers based on their past purchase history, according to a statement. The lender has already designed 30-day campaigns for brands including Air Canada, Solo Stove, Blue Bottle and Whataburger, the statement said.

With the new offering, the bank will give brands insight into how much incremental spending each individual ad was able to deliver. The company created the new division after it acquired the marketing platform Figg in 2022.

Chase’s data provides a “comprehensive view of purchase behavior,” Rich Muhlstock, president of Chase Media Solutions, said in the statement. “This strengthens the degree of personalization, helping brands deliver offers that stoke consumer interests.”

The new unit will not share share customers’ personally identifiable information when it creates these campaigns for advertisers, which typically take the form of cash-back offers to customers. Customers will be able to see these offers inside JPMorgan’s app or website, the bank said.

