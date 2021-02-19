(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. filled investment-banking roles that had been vacant and promoted two veteran managers to its executive committee of global chairs.

Charlie Bouckaert and Mark Marengo were named co-heads of North America diversified industries, reporting to the region’s investment-banking head, Fernando Rivas, according to an internal memo Friday. They replace James Roddy, who moved to JPMorgan’s commercial-banking unit in December to become global head of corporate-client banking and specialized industries.

The bank appointed Peter Engel and Erik Oken global chairs of investment banking, joining the executive committee to focus on courting top clients and mentoring younger bankers, according to a separate memo. That group, led by Carlos Hernandez, was created last year in a sweeping overhaul that also elevated a new generation of dealmakers to day-to-day management roles.

Engel has been at JPMorgan for more than 30 years, most recently as head of investment banking for the western U.S. after having helped expand the New York-based firm’s banking practice in that region. Oken joined JPMorgan in 1991, and most recently was global head of consumer retail investment banking.

Oken and Engel “have a rich history with the firm and our clients and colleagues will benefit greatly from their networks, strategic insights and market expertise,” Hernandez wrote in one of the memos.

In another move, Dana Weinstein was named head of a new coverage area -- North America consumer, retail and business services investment banking -- to replace Oken, according to a third memo. Weinstein was previously head of business services within the diversified industries investment-banking operation in North America. She’s been at JPMorgan for five years and has been an investment banker for more than 25 years, according to the memo.

“We are fortunate to have such strong senior talent and the ability to provide expanded leadership opportunities across groups,” Rivas wrote in one of the memos.

