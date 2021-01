Julian Assange’s Extradition to U.S. Blocked by U.K. Judge

(Bloomberg) -- Julian Assange shouldn’t be sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges, a London judge ruled Monday.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser said that extradition would be oppressive because of the 49-year-old Assange’s health. Lawyers for the U.S. immediately said they would appeal.

