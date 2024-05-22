May 22, 2024
July Election to Delay UK’s Plan to Sell NatWest Stock to Public
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s plans to sell shares in NatWest Group Plc to the public are now on hold after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election for July 4, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Sunak had been widely expected to wait until the autumn — the deadline was January — to allow more time for a cost-of-living crisis to recede before Britons cast their ballots.
UK Government Investments, the Treasury-owned company that holds the stake in NatWest, had previously said it could be ready to proceed with the retail offering as early as June. The government has already hired advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc for the work.
The Treasury remains NatWest’s biggest shareholder after its £46 billion bailout of what was then Royal Bank of Scotland during the financial crisis, though it is no longer considered a controlling shareholder after its ownership of the bank dropped below 30% in March.
Sky News reported the delay earlier.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
10:18
CPP's CEO on the importance of having a diversified portfolio
-
Canada Infrastructure Bank lends $75M to B.C. ferry service for zero-emission vessels
-
7:16
Freeland says capital gains proposal will be tabled before summer break
-
6:27
What a world growing older fast means for investing
-
5:59
Latest CPI data points to a June rate cut, economists say
-
9:14
High levels of immigration partially offset Canada's aging population: economist