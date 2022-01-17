(Bloomberg) -- Two relatives of Kazakhstan’s leader-for-life Nursultan Nazarbayev left key posts as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued to consolidate his position following deadly violence that rocked the central Asian nation.

Tokayev dismissed Nazarbayev’s nephew Samat Abish Satybaldyuly as first deputy head of the National Security Committee, according to a statement Monday on the presidential website. Timur Kulibayev, who is married to Nazarbayev’s middle daughter, said in a statement that he’s resigned as head of the Atameken business association, which unites most of Kazakhstan’s industrial groups.

Authorities said 225 people died, including 19 law-enforcement officers, in this month’s unrest that began as protests over surging fuel prices and quickly spiraled into the most serious challenge to the leadership of the energy- and mineral-rich nation since independence in 1991. Some 9,900 people were detained.

Nazarbayev, who ruled for 30 years until 2019 when he installed Tokayev as president, hasn’t been seen in public since the violence erupted. After making an unprecedented appeal to Russia and other ex-Soviet states to send troops to help quell the disturbances, Tokayev targeted Nazarbayev in a speech last week, saying he’d allowed the rise of oligarchs whose influence on the economy had choked off competition.

The latest departures by figures linked to the ex-president follow the Jan. 15 resignations of Kairat Sharipbayev as chief executive officer of QazaqGaz and Dimash Dossanov as head of KazTransOil. Dossanov is married to Nazarbayev’s youngest daughter and Sharipbayev is a partner of his oldest daughter, the Interfax news service reported.

Together with his wife Dinara, Kulibayev controls Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, the country’s biggest lender. He owns Singapore-based investment company Steppe Capital with interests in energy, mining and infrastructure and sits on the board of Russia’s gas export monopoly Gazprom PJSC.

Tokayev replaced Nazarbayev as head of the Kazakh security council when the violence broke out. Security service chief Karim Massimov, a key Nazarbayev ally, was detained and accused of treason.

