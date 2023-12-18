21h ago
Keith Richards' Top Picks: December 18, 2023
BNN Bloomberg
Keith Richards' Top Picks
Keith Richards, president and chief portfolio manager, ValueTrend Wealth Management
FOCUS: Technical analysis
MARKET OUTLOOK:
We’re holding a bit of cash (seven per cent), but we are forced to continue legging in so long as the uptrend stays intact. We’re focusing on value plays that are coming off of a solid support base rather than chasing the hot sectors.
Our risk/reward indicator, known as the bear-o-meter, reads three out of a potential eight points. That’s a low-neutral score. But there’s a reason why the bear-o-meter reads only a three, even though we are in a seasonably good time of the year and the trend is up. Underlying all of that good news of late are some warnings.
Specifically, we are looking at various breadth indicators showing weakness, some sentiment indicators suggesting investor complacency, and momentum studies suggesting a stretched price. I think what this means is that we’d better be prepared to sell if the trend starts to reverse. The underlying structure isn’t there to support anything but a perfect environment.
- Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe
- Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts
TOP PICKS:
VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH NYSEARCA)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|OIH NYSEARCA
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CWB TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ATRL TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: November 10, 2023
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP NYSEARCA)
- Then: US$68.96
- Now: US$70.97
- Return: 3%
- Total Return: 4%
Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT NYSEARCA)
- Then: US$78.01
- Now: US$87.79
- Return: 12%
- Total Return: 12%
Enbridge (ENB TSX)
- Then: $46.10
- Now: $47.71
- Return: 3%
- Total Return: 5%
Total Return Average: 7%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|XLP NYSEARCA
|Y
|Y
|Y
|PPLT NYSEARCA
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ENB TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y