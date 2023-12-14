(Bloomberg) -- Billionaires Ken Griffin, Charles Schwab and Paul Tudor Jones are among the wealthy investors who will host a fundraiser for David McCormick, a Republican running for Senate in Pennsylvania.

The fundraiser will be held Thursday at Jones’ Palm Beach, Florida home, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg News. Others involved in the event include former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Charles Johnson, the principal owner of the San Francisco Giants; merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners LLC founder Byron Trott; and former Colorado Senator Cory Gardner.

The event will help fund McCormick’s attempt to unseat Democrat Bob Casey in what is considered one of the most competitive Senate races in the country next year. Those attending the event paid between $3,300 and $24,500 per person to participate, according to the invitation.

The long list of major Republican donors — many of whom have no connection to Pennsylvania — demonstrates how the party’s top contributors are eager to flip the Senate to GOP control in the 2024 elections. Democrats hold a narrow majority in the chamber, but face several tough races next year in states, including Ohio, Montana and West Virginia, which voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

McCormick, a former chief executive officer at hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is seen as a business-friendly Republican who could pose a formidable challenge to Casey.

McCormick previously ran for Senate in 2022 for the seat now held by Democrat John Fetterman. He narrowly lost the Republican primary to television celebrity Mehmet Oz, whom Trump endorsed. Some prominent Republicans, including former Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, have blamed Trump for supporting candidates in primaries that did not perform well in the general election.

