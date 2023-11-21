(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin is in talks to buy a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins, positioning himself to join the growing number of finance titans that count themselves as team owners in the National Football League.

Owner Stephen Ross is discussing selling part of the Dolphins, along with a stake in the Hard Rock Stadium and the F1 Miami Grand Prix to Griffin, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Ross, a billionaire real estate developer, may use the proceeds to invest in other sports ventures, the person said. His existing holdings include Relevent Sports Group, a soccer commercial rights agency that has a joint venture with LaLiga.

No deal has been finalized and it’s possible Ross could sell the stakes to someone other than Griffin, the person said. Representatives for Griffin and Ross declined to comment.

If successful, the stake would mark a major new development for Griffin, who is worth $36 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Last year he moved his family and his Citadel financial empire to Miami. He was also part of a consortium that last year failed to buy Chelsea FC.

Ross, 83, has parlayed his ownership of the Dolphins into making him one of the most influential figures in US sports. He paid $1 billion for 95% of the franchise in 2009, while also pouring $730 million into renovating the Hard Rock Stadium and surrounding areas, according to the team’s website. It now hosts tennis tournaments, the Miami Grand Prix and is set to take on 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

The stadium is part of sprawling real estate holdings Ross has been amassing since the 1970’s. His Related Cos. counts iconic buildings in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards as well as One Brickell City Centre in Miami among its developments. All told, he’s worth $8.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A Miami Dolphins transaction might end up as the largest in the NFL’s history, surpassing the $6 billion a group led by investor Josh Harris paid for the Washington Commanders this year, the person said.

Griffin’s interest in the Miami Dolphins was first reported by Fox Sports 640, a South Florida radio station.

(Updates with details on Steve Ross’ purchase of the Miami Dolphins, possible valuation starting in sixth paragraph)

