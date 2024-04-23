(Bloomberg) -- Affinity Partners, the private equity firm founded by Jared Kushner, is seeking to add a director to the board of Brazil-based fast-food firm Zamp SA after investing in the company earlier this year.

Affinity invested $200 million alongside controller Mubadala Capital, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Some of the capital will be used to expand the company’s portfolio beyond its current Burger King and Popeyes franchised restaurants, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Zamp is also in talks to acquire the rights to represent Starbucks locally.

Zamp is scheduled to hold a shareholder meeting on April 26 and Affinity Partners executive Asad Naqvi is on the proposed list to join as a director. Naqvi previously worked at Apis Partners, Wolfensohn Fund Management and Lazard, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Zamp is the first known Latin America investment by Affinity Partners, the Florida-based firm founded in 2021 by Kushner, a former White House senior adviser during the administration of his father-in-law, Donald Trump. Kushner, 43, has used his global connections to raise funding from mostly Middle East sources, including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

A spokesperson for Affinity Partners, which has about $3 billion in regulatory assets under management, confirmed the partnership but declined to comment on the amount invested. The New York Times reported Affinity’s investment earlier, but didn’t specify the size of the contribution.

Long Battle

Emerging Variant Capital Management invested alongside Affinity and Mubadala, according to another person familiar with the matter, and intends to put up its chief investment officer, Santiago Jariton, for another board seat. A representative for Emerging Variant declined to comment.

Mubadala held talks last year with investment firms interested in the fast-food sector, which led to the decision to take control of Zamp, the person said. Zamp has more than 1,000 restaurants in Brazil.

The move came after a long battle to buy out other minority shareholders. Zamp’s shares have slumped 37% this year in Sao Paulo, while its market value stands at just 989 million reais ($191 million).

Mubadala owns 58% of Zamp with Restaurant Brands International Inc., the US-based firm that’s controlled by 3G Capital, owning about 9%.

Executives from Mubadala and Restaurant Brands International also sit on the board.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.