(Bloomberg) -- Supercar maker Lamborghini is recalling 2,133 of its high-priced sport utility vehicles in the US over risk that their hoods may fly open when raced around.

The Volkswagen AG-owned manufacturer estimates that just 2% of the Urus SUVs it’s recalling have a defect in which small gaps may form between the hood and front bumper when the vehicles exceed 94 miles per hour.

“These gaps can potentially increase with the high speeds, and over time, the stress can cause the latch system to fail and separate the hood latch striker from the hood,” Lamborghini said in a recall report posted Wednesday to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

The Urus is Lamborghini’s top-selling model globally and starts at more than $200,000 in the US. The company isn’t aware of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

