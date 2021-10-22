(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s payment of interest on a dollar bond is positive news for debt holders, but uncertainties remain on whether the distressed developer can secure cash for looming repayments, according to analysts.

Shares of the firm advanced as much as 7.8% in Hong Kong after the developer wired $83.5 million in a bond coupon payment ahead of this weekend’s deadline. Still, Evergrande needs to pay interest on another four dollar notes this year and has a hefty wall of maturing debt next year.

“We have seen this before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore, referring to Evergrande’s interest payment. This “does not solve the company’s problem, and does not change the fact that it is the living dead.”

READ: Evergrande Avoids Default With Last-Minute Bond Interest Payment

Here’s what other analysts are saying:

IG Asia Pte. (Jun Rong Yeap)

“It brings some near-term reprieve ahead of its official default deadline and presents a more positive scenario than what many will have expect”

“The plunge in share price yesterday seems to price in expectations that Evergrande will face difficulty in securing cash ahead with the sales deal fall-through,” but the interest payment report “just overturned that narrative for now”

Ceb International Inv. Corp. (Banny Lam)

“It is positive for dollar bond holders. However uncertainties remain if the Group can sell assets to pay for the offshore debt. Investors are watching if Evergrande can make agreement with creditors on how to settle the debt”

“The interest payment today only occupies a small portion of total interest payment. Investors are more interested to watch the progress of Evergrande’s debt restructuring, especially sales of valuable assets”

ANZ Banking Group Ltd. (Ting Meng)

The possibility of meeting the next coupon payment with a 30-day grace period due next Friday has risen. “We could see a rebound in the property sector in the short term”

“Evergrande has larger principal repayments next March, which is a critical date to watch closely. It needs to accelerate asset selling to meet that critical deadline”

Barings LLC (Omotunde Lawal)

The relief that Evergrande has averted a default “was in line with government comments” and “buys the Group more time to seek further asset sales and solutions for the medium to longer term”

DBS Bank Ltd. (Chang Wei Liang)

“The bringing forward of debt restructuring is unfavored by large developers like Evergrande, with valuable offshore assets that can be subject to legal enforcement or with a storied reputation to maintain.” They are likely to “keep up their obligations as best as they can to avoid default”

Kamet Capital Partners Pte. (Derek Tay):

“Its debt woes will still linger especially since its asset sales efforts to raise funds or deleverage haven’t been quite successful, as would-be buyers calling off purchases/negotiations are simply just waiting for better prices.”

