Lula, Bolsonaro in Final Campaign Sprint for Brazilian Election
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s two top presidential contenders focused on rallying supporters in São Paulo, the biggest city, ahead of a general election on Sunday.
In dueling campaign events, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was leading a motorcade through the city’s streets, while former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected in the Avenida Paulista for what his campaign dubbed a “victory walk.” Most polls suggest Lula has a large lead, and some signal he could take enough to support to win without having to go to a runoff.
The rally is the last campaign event for Lula, 76, before the vote. Bolsonaro has two more stops on Saturday: another motorcade in Santa Catarina state, one of his strongholds, and a live webcast in the evening.
Both candidates have received support from Brazilian celebrities, artists and athletes over the past week. Bolsonaro, 67, on Saturday published on his social media accounts a message of support from Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Lula received the support of former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero.
Heading into the election, a majority of Brazilians say their top priority is the economy, including rising poverty, inflation and social inequality.
