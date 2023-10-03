Lundin Mining says CEO to step down, names Jack Lundin as successor

Lundin Mining Corp. says chief executive Peter Rockandel is stepping down at the end of the year.

The Vancouver-based miner says Jack Lundin, current president and former director, will step in to take his place and also rejoin the board as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Board chair Adam Lundin thanked Rockandel for his time at the company, including two years as CEO.

Jack Lundin has worked at several Lundin Group companies, including as CEO of Bluestone Resource Inc. and project superintendent at Lundin Gold Inc.

His late father, Lukas H. Lundin, co-founded Lundin Mining.

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals miner with operations in the Americas and Europe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.