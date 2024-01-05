(Bloomberg) -- A consortium of investors including Macquarie Capital has made an offer to acquire all shares in Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB, a Swedish software company catering to the construction industry.

The group of investors, including TA Associates and Stirling Square Capital Partners LLP, is offering 46 Swedish kronor ($4.5) in cash for each Byggfakta share, valuing all the shares in the company at about 10.1 billion kronor, according to a statement on Friday. Stirling Square and TA already own 67.4% of the shares and votes in the software group.

Taking Byggfakta private is a result of “companies with M&A driven strategies being perceived less favorably by investors,” the consortium said.

To that end, the bidders say they believe the firm “will be best operated in a private setting, with the management having the necessary conditions to assume a long-term approach to its accelerated growth strategy, underpinned by international M&A.”

The offer represents premium of 31% compared to the closing price of Byggfakta’s shares in Stockholm on Thursday. The company’s independent bid committee has unanimously decided to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.

