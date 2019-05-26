(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 8.0 earthquake hit northern Peru at 2:41 a.m. local time, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The Associated Press reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 114 kilometers (71 miles), 80 kilometers southeast of the village of Lagunas, citing the U.S. Geological Survey.

The country activated its emergency protocols.

