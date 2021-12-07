(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s court dismissed former leader Najib Razak’s application to add new evidence in the first of his 1MDB-linked trials, and maintained that the verdict on his appeal would be delivered Wednesday.

Najib was convicted last year of money laundering, corruption and criminal breach of trust over 42 million ringgit ($10 million) of funds belonging to SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. The Court of Appeal will decide whether to uphold the 12-year prison sentence and the 210 million ringgit fine handed down to him.

The court’s hearing on the new evidence continued virtually on Tuesday despite a request by Najib’s legal team for a delay after one of his lawyers tested positive for Covid. Wednesday’s decision will also be held via Zoom.

Najib has two other 1MDB-related trials ongoing, and another two that have yet to start. He has denied all wrongdoing.

