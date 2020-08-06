(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng will be charged with corruption over an undersea tunnel project in northern Penang state.

Lim will be charged in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 7 and in Penang on Aug. 10, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said in a statement. He will face a separate charge on another case on Aug. 11, it said.

Lim, who was finance minister under the Pakatan Harapan administration that collapsed in February, remains the leader of one of the biggest opposition parties. The allegations may undermine the opposition coalition’s effort to challenge Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government, which rose to power without an election.

As chief minister of Penang for a decade, Lim had been credited for helping develop the state into a manufacturing powerhouse and one of the largest contributors to the country’s economy despite its small size. The anti-graft agency first opened an investigation into Penang’s undersea tunnel project in 2017.

In 2018, Lim had been discharged amounting to acquittal on separate corruption charges.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.