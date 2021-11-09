Malaysia to Allow Import and Use of Medical Cannabis

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will allow the import and use of cannabis for medicinal purposes if the products comply with government regulations, Malaysiakini reports, citing Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The sale of medical marijuana for treatments will require a prescription and only can done by a registered medical practitioner or licensed pharmacist, Khairy said in a written response to parliamentary questions Tuesday.

Products containing cannabis must be registered with the country’s Drug Control Authority, and importers are required to have licenses and import permits.

Sellers with sufficient scientific evidence to use cannabis for medicinal purposes can apply for their product to be evaluated by the Drug Control Authority in order for it to be marketed in Malaysia, Khairy said.

If the plan is formally approved, Malaysia would follow such countries as Thailand, Canada and Uruguay in permitting marijuana for medical use. A majority of U.S. states also allow it.

